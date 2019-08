UM: FN:s konvention för bekämpning av ökenspridning fyller 25 år: Finland deltar i partsmöte i Indien

MFA: United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification in force for 25 years: Finland will attend the COP14 meeting in India 28.8.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The 14th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification will convene in New Delhi, India, on 2 to 13 September 2019. Finland represents the European Union and its member states as part of Finland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union.