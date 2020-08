UM: Humanitaarisen avun päivänä muistetaan avustustyöntekijöitä – Suomelta uutta tukea kriisialueille

MFA: World Humanitarian Day commemorates aid workers – Finland grants new aid to crisis areas 19.8.2020 07:56:17 EEST | Press release

On World Humanitarian Day 19 August, the world pays attention to global humanitarian needs and honours the people who, in the midst of conflicts and natural disasters, support those in need. This year, the theme of the day is ‘real life heroes’. The majority of aid workers are local people who, in difficult and often dangerous circumstances, carry out humanitarian work to alleviate the distress of others.