UM: Internationella finansieringsbolagets vice vd presenterar Finlands klimatfond i Helsingfors och Vasa

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Strasbourg 11.12.2017

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 221/201711 December 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Strasbourg Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit the European Parliament and the Council of Europe in Strasbourg from 12 to 13 December. During his visit to the European Parliament, Soini will meet President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and Chair of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister. The topics of discussion during the meetings will be Europe’s future, the UK leaving the EU, and topical foreign policy questions. Additionally, the visit aims to set in motion the preparations for Finland’s next Presidency of the EU to the extent that the relations with the European Parliament are concerned. The programme of the visit also includes meetings with Finnish Members of the European Parliament and with Finnish public servants working there. At the Council of Europe, the Foreign Minister will have meetings with Se