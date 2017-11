UM: Intian ulkoasiain valtioministeri M. J. Akbar vierailee Suomessa

MFA: Finnish Consulate opened in São Paulo, Brazil 1.11.2017 15:56 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 188/20171 November 2017 Finnish Consulate opened in São Paulo, Brazil The Finnish Consulate in São Paulo started operations on 1 September. From now on, the Consulate will be responsible for all citizen services, including passport and residence permit matters, which were formerly handled at the Embassy of Finland in Brazil. Before that, Finland had an Honorary Consulate General in São Paulo. Finland has tried to concentrate its resources on countries whose political and economic significance for Finland is growing. Finnish companies are specifically interested in the forest, mining, energy, paper and telecommunications sectors of Brazil as well as in education export. Now that all citizen services are handled in São Paulo, it will be easier for both Brazilian people travelling to Finland and for Finns living in Brazil to handle official matters with the authorities. The activities of the Finnish Consulate in S