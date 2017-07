UM: Japanin markkinat avautuvat suomalaisille yrityksille

MFA: Japanese markets opening to Finnish companies 6.7.2017 14:24 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 129/20176 July 2017 Japanese markets opening to Finnish companies The EU and Japan reached political consensus on a trade agreement on 6 July 2017. They will continue negotiations on, for example matters related to investments. For the European Union, the agreement is a major achievement because Japan is one of the world’s biggest consumer markets and the EU’s second biggest trading partner in Asia after China. The deal between the EU and Japan will also facilitate Finnish companies’ export to Japan, because it will lower tariffs on products and remove unnecessary barriers to trade. ”The future agreement is very welcome because it will remove tariffs on for instance forestry products and improve the access of Finnish food exports to the Japanese markets,” says Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen. In the negotiations, attention has been paid to ways of reducing various barriers to trade. “Japa