UM: Jussi Palmén kulttuurivirkamieheksi Moskovaan

MFA: Three families to Finland from al-Hol camp via Turkey 31.5.2020 19:46:49 EEST | Press release

Three families who have escaped from the al-Hol camp have arrived from Turkey to Finland this afternoon. Children and women were interned in the al-Hol camp in Syria which they left in the spring. The families’ children are under ten years of age. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has consistently recommended that no one try to leave the camp in the war zone on their own.