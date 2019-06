UM: Kansainvälinen konferenssi tuo huippuasiantuntijoita Helsinkiin – Miten teknologia voi auttaa rakentamaan rauhaa?

MFA: Top experts gather to an international conference in Helsinki – How to harness technology for building peace? 5.6.2019 08:03:00 EEST | Tiedote

The fourth Conference on National Dialogues will bring together peace work stakeholders and experts in peace processes in Helsinki on 11 and 12 June. The two-day conference will discuss ways of using technology in peacebuilding and examine potential risks for peace processes arising from technology.