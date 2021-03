UM: Kehityksen kumppanit -keskustelusarja valottaa nykypäivän kehitysyhteistyötä

MFA: Ministry for Foreign Affairs and University of Helsinki to cooperate to strengthen the rule of law workings in developing countries 8.3.2021 10:00:00 EET | Press release

Finland is strengthening the rule of law activities in developing countries. Supporting democracy and the rule of law is a key goal in the Government Programme and the development policy of Finland. In recent years, development of the rule of law has considerably weakened in different parts the world. Development of the rule of law is subjected to growing challenges that are exacerbated further by the COVID-19 pandemic. Work to promote and strengthen the rule of law is increasingly important.