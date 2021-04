UM: Kehitysministerit keskustelevat eurooppalaisesta kehitysrahoituksesta

MFA: Minister Skinnari visits Denmark to promote cooperation in green transition 26.4.2021 09:07:49 EEST | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit Copenhagen on 26–27 April. The aim of the visit is to promote bilateral commercial and economic cooperation and to discuss other topical trade policy matters. A business delegation representing the wind power sector will participate in the visit virtually.