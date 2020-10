UM: Kehitysyhteistyö- ja ulkomaankauppaministeri Skinnari osallistuu OECD:n ministerikokoukseen – aiheena kestävä koronaelpyminen

MFA: Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Skinnari attends OECD Ministerial Council Meeting on sustainable path to recovery 28.10.2020 11:10:15 EET | Press release

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will hold its Ministerial Council Meeting (MCM) on 28–29 October in virtual format. Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari and State Secretary to the Minister of Economic Affairs Kimmo Tiilikainen will represent Finland at the meeting.