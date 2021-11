UM: KORJATTU: Edustuston myöntämien henkilökorttien ja passien hintoihin muutoksia 1.1.2022 lukien

MFA: Changes to fees for identity cards and passports issued by missions as of 1 December 2022 25.11.2021 14:22:52 EET | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has issued a Decree on the Amendment of Fees for Services Produced by the Foreign Service for 2020–2022. The amendment will enter into force on 1 January 2022 and will remain in force until 31 December 2022.