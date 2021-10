UM: KORJAUS Suomen ja Venäjän hallitustenvälinen talouskomissio kokoontuu Helsingissä

MFA and EDUFI: Centre of Expertise in Education and Development to help in resolving the global learning crisis 12.10.2021 10:14:42 EEST | Press release

The Centre of Expertise, newly established under the Finnish National Agency for Education (EDUFI), will strengthen Finland’s role in resolving the global learning crisis. The Centre will facilitate the deployment of Finnish education sector expertise in development cooperation and support efforts to strengthen equitable and inclusive quality education in developing countries. At the same time, it will also facilitate the engagement of Finnish actors in the education sector in development cooperation assignments.