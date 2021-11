UM: Latvian ulkoministeri Suomeen

MFA: Finland’s first donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Côte d’Ivoire 4.11.2021 17:14:51 EET | Press release

The first deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines donated by Finland have been mobilised. The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated to developing countries arrived in Abidjan, Côte d’ Ivoire, on Thursday 4 November. Based on a joint decision by the EU, vaccines are distributed through COVAX, the global mechanism for equitable access to the vaccines.