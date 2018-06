UM: Lemi taisteli itsensä voittoon kilpailussa maailman metallipääkaupungin tittelistä

MFA: Small town of Lemi in Finland wins competition for the title of Capital of Metal 21.6.2018 10:30 | Tiedote

Lemi, a municipality with some 3000 inhabitants in rural Southeast Finland, came out as the winner in the month-long Capital of Metal competition for the world capital of heavy metal music. The Capital of Metal title is awarded to the city with the most metal bands per capita. After a tight contest with the Finnish city of Joensuu, Lemi finally won the title with a clear score.