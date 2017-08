UM: Makedonian ulkoministeri Nikola Dimitrov vierailulle Suomeen

MFA: Finland demands immediate release of hostage 31.7.2017 11:33 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 132/201731 July 2017 Finland demands immediate release of hostage A video has been released in social media related to the kidnapping of a Finnish national in Kabul on 20 May 2017. "We condemn the kidnapping as well as all blackmail and cruelty associated with it. We demand the immediate release of the kidnappee," states Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The Finnish authorities request that no material related to the kidnapping be disseminated, because all publicity endangers the life of the kidnappee and complicates efforts to free her. The authorities are doing every effort to ensure that the kidnappee be safely released. The safety and privacy of the kidnappee as well as the efforts to free her demand that no details of the case be published. This applies both to persons, events and the authorities’ investigations into the matter. The family of the kidnappee wish to be left in privacy. Commun