UM: Matti Anttonen ulkoministeriön valtiosihteeriksi

MFA: Matti Anttonen appointed as Permanent Secretary 19.12.2017 16:18 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 225/201719 December 2017 Matti Anttonen appointed as Permanent Secretary In its session on 19 December 2017, the Government appointed Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Matti Anttonen to serve as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs starting on 1 March 2018. Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Anttonen is a Finnish diplomat with a long experience of working in the Foreign Service. He will transfer to the new position from Stockholm, where he has served as Head of Mission at the Embassy of Finland since January 2017. During his long career, Anttonen has gained expertise specifically in matters related to the East and to trade policy. From 2013 to 2016, that is, before his post as Ambassador of Finland in Stockholm, he was Under-Secretary of State for External Economic Relations in the Ministry. In the Diplomatic Service, he has worked, for instance as the Ambassador of Finland in Moscow, Deputy Head of