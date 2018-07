UM: Mer än 1 400 journalister från hela världen anmälda till #HELSINKI2018-mötet

MFA: #HELSINKI2018 Media Center at Finlandia Hall offers Finnish experiences 12.7.2018 16:59 | Tiedote

The meeting of the US and Russian Presidents in Helsinki puts Finland in the spotlight of international media attention. The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs together with the City of Helsinki will take advantage of this opportunity for its country branding. We will make sure that all services run smoothly and that our international media guests can have a unique experience.