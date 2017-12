UM: Minister Anne Berner på möte om digitalisering i Oslo

MFA: Foreign Minister Timo Soini to OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna 7.12.2017 10:06 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 213/20177 December 2017 Foreign Minister Timo Soini to OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna Foreign Minister Soini will take part in the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna on 7 and 8 December. The meeting will be hosted by Austria, which holds the Chairmanship of the OSCE in 2017. The Ministerial Council will focus on European security, the situation in Ukraine and protracted conflics in Europe as well as on human rights. Finland strongly supports the work built on the OSCE’s comprehensive concept of security. Foreign Minister Soini will have bilateral meetings with, for instance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and foreign ministers of other participating States of the OSCE. In addition, on 7 December the Minister will attend a working lunch and a side event relating to the OSCE’s Structured Dialogue. Inquiries: Raili Lahnalampi, Chief of Cabi