UM: Minister Virolainen besöker Rom

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Soini and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Virolainen to the high-level week of the UN General Assembly 19.9.2018

During the high-level week Minister Soini will stress the need for further development of peace mediation and peace operations. In particular, Finland wishes to strengthen the role of women and the young in peace processes. On Minister Virolainen’s agenda the focus is on sustainable development, climate change and equality.