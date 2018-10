UM: Minister Virolainen deltar i möte för Finlands och Rysslands ekonomiska samarbetskommission

MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen to attend the meeting of the Finnish-Russian Intergovernmental Economic Commission 26.10.2018 09:08 | Tiedote

The meeting of the Finnish-Russian Intergovernmental Economic Commission will be arranged in St. Petersburg on Tuesday 30 October 2018. The Chairman of the Finnish delegation will be Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen. The Chairman of the Russian delegation will be Deputy Prime Minister Dmitri Kozak.