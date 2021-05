UM: Ministeri Skinnari vierailulle Kazakstaniin

MFA: EU ministers of foreign affairs to discuss transatlantic relations and Western Balkans and meet with US Envoy for Climate 10.5.2021 08:43:48 EEST | Press release

EU foreign ministers will convene in Brussels on Monday 10 May. Finland’s representative at the meeting will be State Secretary Johanna Sumuvuori. The main topics on the meeting agenda will be the relations between the USA and the EU and the situation in the Western Balkans. Foreign ministers will also have a video conference with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.