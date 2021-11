UM: Ministeri Skinnari vierailulle Osloon

MFA: Minister Blomqvist to forum for cross-border regional cooperation 18.11.2021 09:39:23 EET | Press release

Minister for Nordic Cooperation Thomas Blomqvist will speak in a forum on the state and future of cross-border regional cooperation (Gränsregionalt Forum) in Oulu on 18 November. He will also meet local actors, including representatives of the Bothnian Arc collaboration and the City of Oulu, BusinessOulu and the University of Oulu.