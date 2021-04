UM: Ministeri Skinnarin Tanskan-vierailu toteutuu virtuaalisena

MFA: New Protocol No. 15 to the European Convention on Human Rights changes the criteria for submitting applications to the European Court of Human Rights 21.4.2021 14:42:49 EEST | Press release

Adopted in June 2013, Protocol No. 15 amending the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (ECHR) will enter into force on 1 August 2021. It will introduce substantial changes to the right to submit applications to the European Court of Human Rights.