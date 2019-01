UM: Ministeri Virolainen tapaa Ruotsin ulkomaankaupasta vastaavan ministeri Ann Linden Helsingissä

MFA: Decrease in visas applied for entry to Finland 25.1.2019 11:26 | Tiedote

In 2018, Finland processed a total of 768,978 applications for a Schengen visa. The number of applications dropped by seven per cent compared to the previous year. Of visa applications for entry to Finland, 87 per cent came from Russia. India overtook Ukraine in the number of visa applications, being now the third biggest in the list of visa national countries. In June 2018, Ukrainian citizens in possession of a biometric passport were exempted from the visa requirement, which means that a visa is needed only by those who have a non-biometric visa.