UM: Ministeri Virolainen Team Finland -matkalle Intiaan

MFA: Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Virolainen to EU development ministers' meeting in Brussels 23.11.2018 10:31 | Tiedote

Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on 26 November 2018. Development ministers will exchange views on the European Commission's initiative for Africa, the multiannual financial framework (MFF), as well as gender equality and violence against women.