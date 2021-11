UM: Ministerit Skinnari ja Lintilä tapaavat Minnesotan kuvernöörin

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto presents the priorities of Finland’s Chairmanship of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council in Rovaniemi 16.11.2021 10:14:13 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will present the priorities of Finland’s Chairmanship in connection with the Rovaniemi Arctic Spirit conference on 16 November. In Rovaniemi, the Minister will also meet representatives of the Sámi Parliament and speak at the University of Lapland.