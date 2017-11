UM: Nordiska kvinnliga medlare samlas i Helsingfors

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Myanmar 17.11.2017 14:45 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 201/201717 November 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Myanmar Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Myanmar from 19 to 22 November. The Minister will attend the 13th ASEM Foreign Ministers' Meeting (ASEM FMM13) in Naypyidaw and meet State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi. He will also open the Embassy of Finland in Yangon. During his visit, Foreign Minister Soini will have meetings with the country’s political and religious opinion leaders and journalists. The Minister and State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi will discuss the situation in the Rakhine state and the plight of the Rohingya, the humanitarian crisis in the region, and the Myanmar peace process. The UN estimates that, since the end of August, over 600,000 people have fled Myanmar to Bangladesh. Along with the rest of the international community, Finla