UM: OECD viimeistelee vertaisarviota Suomen kehitysyhteistyöstä

Finland has upgraded diplomatic representation in Colombia. The Liaison Office of Finland placed in the capital of Colombia Bogotá since 2013 has been upgraded to an Embassy, to be headed by Ambassador Jarmo Kuuttila. Prime Minister Juha Sipilä inaugurates the Embassy on 24 October 2017 during his visit to Colombia. The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs aims to target resources specifically to countries with growing political and economic significance for Finland. Finnish companies are showing increasing interest in the Colombian market. Export sectors that are of particular interest to Finland are the forest, mining, energy, paper and maritime industries, infrastructure projects, and healthcare and IT sectors. The Finnish-Colombian relations are very good, and the opening of the Embassy is believed to bring the countries even closer to each other.