UM: Pelikenttänä EU – Suomen EU-puheenjohtajakauden avajaistapahtuma Kansalaistorilla

MFA: Free Trade Agreement with Vietnam opens doors for growing markets 1.7.2019

The EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was signed in Hanoi on 30 June 2019. The agreement is expected to enter into force in early 2020. It is the most ambitious and comprehensive agreement ever concluded by the EU with a developing country. The FTA opens up new market access and business opportunities also for Finnish companies.