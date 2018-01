UM: Sata vuotta ulkopolitiikkaa – ulkoministeriön yleisötilaisuudet Kouvolassa ja Kotkassa

MFA: A hundred years of foreign policy – Foreign Ministry's public events in Kouvola and Kotka 30.1.2018 11:34 | Tiedote

As a part of its 100th anniversary, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will present its activities in various public events to be organised in different parts of the country. The first public events will be held in Kouvola on 31 January and in Kotka on 1 February.