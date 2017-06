UM: Suomalaiset haluavat edistää naisten ja tyttöjen asemaa kehitysyhteistyöllä

MFA: Finns want to promote women’s and girls’ position through development cooperation 29.6.2017 09:30 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 123/201729 June 2017 Finns want to promote women’s and girls’ position through development cooperation Finns remain strong supporters of development cooperation. Based on a survey commissioned by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, 85 per cent of the Finns consider development cooperation important. They support especially the promotion of the position of women and girls. The proportion of those in favour of development cooperation has steadily risen since 2010. The number of those who regard development cooperation very important is now six percentage points higher than last year. Furthermore, a larger number of respondents, that is, 19 per cent, think that development cooperation plays a critical role in efforts to lift developing countries out of poverty. The citizens endorse the number one priority of Finland’s development policy, which is promotion of the rights and status of women and girls. The majority –