UM: Suomelta vahva tuki YK:n tasa-arvojärjestölle

MFA: Finland alleviates Afghans’ distress 15.12.2021 15:31:38 EET | Press release

Finland’s bilateral development cooperation with Afghanistan will remain suspended, but funds will be channelled to humanitarian activities and to responding to people’s basic needs. Finland’s support is delivered through the UN and civil society organisations and it will not fall in the hands of or support the Taliban. A new temporary policy line has been adopted by Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari.