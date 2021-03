UM: Suomen edustustoista haettujen Schengen-viisumien määrä laski merkittävästi COVID-19 -pandemian aiheuttamien maahantulo- ja terveysturvallisuusrajoitusten johdosta

MFA: The exceptional circumstances of 2020 showed in consular assistance 22.2.2021 15:37:03 EET | Press release

In 2020, the Unit for Consular Assistance provided nearly twice as much guidance compared to the previous year. In the spring, during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, personal guidance and advice were given to tens of thousands of travellers stranded abroad. Thousands of travellers were assisted in returning to Finland after air traffic ground to a sudden halt.