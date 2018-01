UM: Suomen ja Venäjän talouskomission puheenjohtajat tapaavat

MFA: This is FINLAND Magazine 2018–2019 turns its eyes to the next 100 years 12.1.2018 10:00 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS http://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 3/2018 3 January 2018 This is FINLAND Magazine 2018–2019 turns its eyes to the next 100 years Following Finland's centenary celebrations, This is FINLAND Magazine 2018–2019, the annual English-language publication showcasing Finnish expertise and experts, is turning its gaze far ahead into the future. The magazine, which is distributed at Finland's missions and especially in potential export markets and at export events through the Team Finland network, describes what the future may look like. It presents Finnish artificial intelligence expertise in fields such as healthcare and education, explains what Linda Liukas, Finland's ambassador of coding, thinks about technology as a medium of self-expression,and introduces the basic income trial and its impact on the life of the participants. The other theme chosen by the magazine is Finnish daily life, the best in the world. Anu Partanen, the author of The Nordic Th