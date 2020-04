UM: Suomen kehitysyhteistyömaksatukset EU:n keskitasoa vuonna 2019

MFA: Finland's development cooperation disbursements in 2019 at EU average level 16.4.2020 17:17:28 EEST | Press release

Finland contributed EUR 1,006 million to development cooperation and, calculated as a proportion of gross national income (GNI), was the ninth largest donor among the EU Member States, representing the EU average. In relation to the previous year, Finland’s development cooperation expenditure rose in real terms by 18.2 per cent, which is more than in any other Member of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC).