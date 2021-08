UM: Suomen suurlähetystön turvamiehet lennätetty turvaan Kabulista

MFA: Persons responsible for security of Finnish embassy personnel safely away from Kabul 28.8.2021 12:11:01 EEST | Press release

Finland’s relief efforts in Afghanistan were complemented late on the night of Friday 27 August, when the employees of the company responsible for the security of Finnish Embassy personnel were successfully led inside the gates of Kabul Airport. The total number of these employees and their family members is 83 persons. Assisted by US troops, the group managed to get on a flight away from Kabul early this morning.