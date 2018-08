UM: Suomi avaa suurlähetystön Bagdadiin, lisäpanostuksia arktisen ja Itämeren alueen yhteistyöhön sekä vienninedistämiseen

MFA: The role of the European Union in the world – deals or rules-based action in the field of security policy? 29.8.2018 10:36 | Tiedote

The Europe Forum Turku will gather Finnish opinion-makers and citizens to discuss Finland's role in Europe and in the European Union. A discussion event, organised by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA), will take place on Friday 31 August.