UM: Suomi edistää globaalia rokotuskattavuutta

MFA: Finland promotes global vaccination coverage 16.12.2021 16:52:50 EET | Press release

Finland will donate the second batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses through Team Europe. These vaccines were purchased in advance and they would remain unused in Finland. The vaccine donations will not slow down the rollout of vaccinations in Finland. Finland’s donation of COVID-19 doses and support for vaccine alliance Gavi will increase global vaccine coverage and prevent the rise of new variants.