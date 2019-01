UM: Suomi isännöi rauhanvälitysaamiaisen ulkoasiainneuvoston yhteydessä

MFA: Much demand for the Foreign Ministry's consular services – Finns are frequent travellers 17.1.2019 08:00 | Tiedote

Finns are travelling to all corners of the world. In 2018, over 241,000 Finns registered at matkustustilmoitus.fi, which means that they submitted their travel plans and contact details to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Those who had submitted their travel details received information and instructions from the Foreign Ministry in 92 crisis situations, most of which were related to natural disasters.