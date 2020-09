UM: Suomi käynnistää yhdessä 16 Etyjin osallistujavaltion kanssa riippumattoman asiantuntijaselvityksen Valko-Venäjän ihmisoikeusrikkomuksista

MFA: Budget proposal for next year will further enhance Finland’s global engagement and bolster post-pandemic management 17.9.2020 14:49:37 EEST | Press release

The budget proposal focuses on improvements to the ability of Finland’s missions abroad to operate effectively; participation in international crisis management, conflict prevention and mediation; measures to ensure an appropriate level of development finance; and post-crisis measures following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic and post-crisis management greatly highlight the need for international cooperation. Post-pandemic recovery funding, such as the EU’s recovery package, will also bring new opportunities for commercial and economic cooperation.