UM: Suomi lisää tukeaan vakavimpien kansainvälisten rikosten uhreille

MFA: Finland increases its support to victims of the most serious crimes of international concern 29.12.2021 15:07:28 EET | Press release

Finland’s support will be targeted at providing assistance to victims of sexual and gender-based violence in Uganda, the Central African Republic and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and at implementing reparations awarded to former child soldiers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as ordered by the International Criminal Court.