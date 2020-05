UM: Suomi tukee IAEA:n toimia koronavirustestauksen tehostamiseksi maailmanlaajuisesti

MFA: Elina Ravantti appointed Director General of Communications at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs 7.5.2020 14:04:00 EEST | Press release

On 7 May, the Government appointed Elina Ravantti as Director General of Communications at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. She will take up her duties on 15 June 2020 and the term of office will end on 28 February 2025. Ravantti is currently Head of Yle Journalism Academy.