UM: Suomi tukee köyhimpien kehitysmaiden kaupankäyntimahdollisuuksia

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to attend the meetings of EU and NATO Foreign Ministers 19.3.2021 16:36:31 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday 22 March. The agenda highlights are the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood, Turkey and discussion with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. In Brussels Minister Haavisto will also attend the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs on 24 March.