UM: Suomi valittiin Unescon hallintoneuvostoon nelivuotiskaudeksi 2017–2021

MFA: Finland elected to four-year membership of UNESCO Executive Board 8.11.2017 18:05 | Tiedote

Press release 192/20178 Nov. 2017 Finland elected to four-year membership of UNESCO Executive Board On Wednesday 8 November 2017, Finland was elected to the Executive Board of UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. The four-year term will start in November 2017. The election was conducted by the Member States of UNESCO. This was the most important UN candidacy for Finland this year. All the Nordic countries supported Finland's candidacy. "Winning a seat in the close ballot with the highest number of votes in its electoral group is an excellent recognition of Finland's strong expertise in education and world heritage matters," says Minister of Education Sanni Grahn-Laasonen. Minister Grahn-Laasonen, who is responsible for UNESCO matters in Finland, attended the General Conference in Paris from 1 to 3 November. The Minister of Education took part in several public and bilateral side events