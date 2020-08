UM: Suurlähettiläät kokoontuvat tänä vuonna virtuaalisesti

MFA: Ambassadors to meet virtually this year 21.8.2020 14:48:20 EEST | Press release

The Heads of Finnish Missions abroad will convene for their annual meeting on 24-26 August. Exceptionally, the meeting will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The meeting will discuss how the world looks like during and after the coronavirus and how Finland is able to succeed in the future. The participants will approach the theme by assessing Finland’s foreign and security policy environment, for example.