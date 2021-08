UM: Tasavallan presidentti päätti puolustusvoimien joukon lähettämisestä Kabulin lentokentälle Suomen avustustiimin tueksi

MFA: President of the Republic decides on deployment of Defence Forces unit to Kabul Airport to support Finnish relief team 20.8.2021 18:44:14 EEST | Press release

On Friday 20 August, the President of the Republic decided to send a Defence Forces unit to Kabul International Airport to safeguard the evacuation operation of the Finnish relief team. The decision was preceded by deliberations on a report on the matter in the plenary session of Parliament.