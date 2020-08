UM: Team Finland –päivä kerää virtuaalisesti ennätysmäiset yli 1000 osallistujaa

MFA: Virtual Team Finland Day attracts more than 1,000 participants 26.8.2020 10:30:56 EEST | Press release

In addition to representing a challenge for Finland’s wellbeing, the coronavirus has also hit export companies, scrapping plans altogether or forcing companies to rethink their plans. How are companies adapting to the new situation? How does the pandemic affect export promotion? Team Finland Export Day on 27 August brings together more than a thousand participants to learn more about market developments in different parts of the world, and about the impact of Brexit on exports. During the day, export companies will have an opportunity to build networks with Finnish operators abroad. Heads of Finnish Missions abroad and the entire Business Finland network will attend the event online. The media also have the opportunity to participate online. The Ministers’ discussion will take place at 9:00 and the panel discussion of business sector representatives at 09:30.