UM: Tiina Vainio, Tino Aalto och Kirsi Airio till minister Skinnaris specialmedarbetare

MFA: Tiina Vainio, Tino Aalto and Kirsi Airio appointed as Special Advisers to Minister Skinnari 1.8.2019 12:55:00 EEST | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari has appointed Tiina Vainio, Tino Aalto and Kirsi Airio to serve as his Special Advisers. Tino Aalto and Tiina Vainio assumed their positions in July, and will be followed by Kirsi Airio on 1 August.