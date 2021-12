UM: Tukea kansainvälisille kansalaisjärjestöille ihmisoikeuksien edistämiseen kehittyvissä maissa

MFA: Support for international non-governmental organisations to promote human rights in developing countries 1.12.2021 12:21:29 EET | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has granted EUR 17.82 million to international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) for 2022–2024. Support was granted to 11 international human rights organisations operating in developing countries, whose work focuses on four themes: ending impunity; supporting human rights defenders; strengthening the implementation of economic, social and cultural rights and addressing discriminatory practices; and business and human rights.