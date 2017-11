UM: Ulkomaankauppa- ja kehitysministeri Kai Mykkänen Team Finland -matkalle Ghanaan ja Nigeriaan

MFA: EU Trade Ministers to meet in Brussels 10.11.2017 10:48 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 194/20179 November 2017 EU Trade Ministers to meet in Brussels The EU Ministers of Trade will meet in Brussels on 10 November 2017. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen. The ministers will discuss preparations for the 11th WTO ministerial conference, which will take place from 10 to 13 December in Buenos Aires. The latest developments in the negotiations are challenging but Finland believes that the WTO ministerial meeting will reach concrete results. The trade ministers will also take stock of the EU’s ongoing negotiations for trade agreements with Mexico and Mercosur. Finland’s objective is that both negotiations will lead to agreements that will improve Finnish companies’ future prospects in these markets. The trade ministers will also look at the Report assessing the implementation of the EU’s existing trade agreements, published by the Eur